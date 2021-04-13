OSDH pausing Johnson & Johnson vaccine administration

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TNN) - The Oklahoma State Department of Health has asked all vaccine sites across the state to put a hold on administering the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.
The decision was announced after the CDC and FDA made the recommendation early on Tuesday.
Six cases of blood clot complications have occurred nationwide out of the nearly seven million Johnson and Johnson doses which have been administered. All of the cases were women in the 18-48 age range. Symptoms began to show within two weeks of vaccination.
“Out of an abundance of caution, we have asked all of our vaccine sites to pause the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine immediately while we gather more information,” said Health Commissioner Dr. Lance Frye. “This type of potential adverse reaction following administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is extremely rare and has occurred in less than one in every million recipients. However, the health and safety of Oklahomans remains our top priority. We feel it best to pause administration of this vaccine in alignment with the CDC and FDA’s recommendation until more data on this potential adverse reaction is available.”
62,000 people in Oklahoma have received the Johnson and Johnson vaccination. If you received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine and developed severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain or shortness of breath within three weeks after vaccination, you should contact your healthcare provider.
“This pause will have minimal impact on Oklahoma’s vaccine effort,” said Deputy Commissioner Reed. “Today’s action demonstrates the sensitivity of our monitoring system and our commitment to take any potential adverse reaction very seriously. After the administration of tens of millions of doses across the country, the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine have proven to be extremely safe. We continue to encourage all Oklahomans to get their shot to protect themselves and loved ones.”
If you already have scheduled a Johnson and Johnson vaccine appointments, OSDH is working with those providers to offer Pfizer and Moderna vaccines as alternatives. Providers that currently don’t have Pfizer or Moderna on-hand will reach out to reschedule.
