Rep. Daniel Pae gives speed limit change update, discusses other current bills

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - An Oklahoma law that was passed in 2019 to allow speed limits on certain interstates and highways to be raised worked as planned in areas across the state, but none of the changes have been made here in southwest Oklahoma.
In July of 2020, speed limits were raised on roads across the state. While none of those changes were made in southwest Oklahoma, Representative Daniel Pae says there could be more changes on the way in the future.
“They are ongoing studies as far as we’ll get more data from the speed limit increases that have occurred the last few months, if those are OK, we’ll advance to other parts of the system. The intent of the bill was to be gradual to make sure we do this in the safest way possible for drivers’ sake,” Pae said.
Pae said those studies focused on things like traffic history, quality of roads and overall safety. He and others are also working on another bill this year, House Bill 1788, that would impact turnpikes, potentially helping raise the speed limit on I-44 between Lawton and Oklahoma City.
“That would pave the way to all electronic tolling so those coin machine operating tolls would transition out. By having all-electronic tolling, it provides more safety and more convenience for the drivers, I think that could also lead to more segments of the turnpike system having that higher speed limit,” Pae said.
Pae said he continues to monitor the potential for the speed limit increases and hopes they become a reality when the time is right.
“I’m hopeful and would like to see that happen as I know many people in our community would. It takes patience it takes continued accountability to make sure the changes are implemented and that’s what I’ll continue doing,” Pae said.
Representative Pae, along with Lawton Senator John Montgomery, is also in the final stages of passing a bill that would help victims of domestic violence.
Senate Bill 200 would allow victims of domestic violence, sexual violence or stalking to terminate lease agreements without having to pay a penalty. Pae said they saw similar legislation in Arkansas and with an increase in domestic violence, began working on solutions here in Oklahoma.
“We think it will help many people, especially given the past year with the pandemic and how more people have stayed at home and some of those environments haven’t been stable. We think this can be a remedy to help address that. We started working on this legislation a year ago but I think the argument for it has become even more powerful since then,” Pae said.
Pae said he hopes the bill will head to Governor Stitt for a potential signature in the next few weeks.
Representative Pae said a bill also passed Tuesday that would help curb drug addiction in the state.
“The bill would enable nonprofits, government entities, etc, to create harm-reduction programs to exchange dirty needles for clean needles. It would also provide those types of users with information on drug rehab, mental health information, to ultimately help get them off that addiction,” Pae said.
