UPDATE: Arrest warrant filed for man accused of animal cruelty in Cache

CACHE, Okla. (TNN) - An arrest warrant has been filed by Cache authorities for a man accused of leaving two dogs to die.
According to the warrant, a police officer went to the home where the dogs had been reported to be abandoned.
The officer spoke with neighbors before entering the home, where the two dogs were found deceased in deplorable conditions.
Investigators say Jason Stanley is known to have previously lived at this address and owned dogs matching the description of the ones found in the house.
Authorities believe Stanley moved out of the home some time ago, leaving the dogs alone in the home without food or water.
A veterinarian reported that one dog had been dead for about two weeks, while the other had been dead for five days. The dogs were too decomposed to determine a cause of death.
The veterinarian also reported that it appeared the animals had decayed from the inside out.
Stanley has been charged with one felony count of cruelty to animals, with a bond set at $25,000.
