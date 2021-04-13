UPDATE: Man arrested for kidnapping in Altus formally charged

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - A man who was arrested in Altus last week for multiple charges, including kidnapping, has now been formally charged.
Police say Fermin Gabriel Villalba forced his way into a woman’s home on March 29 and assaulted the victim multiple times over several days.
Investigators say he kicked in the door of a home and held a woman there against her will from March 29 to April 4, attacking her several times, including once with a barbell.
She was able to contact a family member, who then contacted police, on Monday morning after Villalba left the home.
Police reported seeing blood on the floor, bedding and the barbell the victim said was used against her.
Formal charges have now been filed in Jackson County against Villalba, including first-degree burglary, kidnapping and domestic assault with a dangerous weapon.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.