Apache Rattlesnake Festival kicks off Thursday
By Tiffany Bechtel | April 14, 2021 at 5:26 PM CDT - Updated April 14 at 5:26 PM

APACHE, Okla. (TNN) - The Apache Rattlesnake Festival kicks off Thursday.

This will be the 37th annual festival, after 2020′s event had to be canceled due to COVID-19.

Vendors will begin setting up Thursday morning before events start to get going in the afternoon.

The festival will continue throughout the weekend with a tons of events, including food, live music, a flea market.

There will also be live rattlesnake demonstrations.

For more information and a schedule of the weekend’s events, you can visit Apache Rattlesnake Festival’s Facebook page.

