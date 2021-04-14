APACHE, Okla. (TNN) - The Apache Rattlesnake Festival kicks off Thursday.
This will be the 37th annual festival, after 2020′s event had to be canceled due to COVID-19.
Vendors will begin setting up Thursday morning before events start to get going in the afternoon.
The festival will continue throughout the weekend with a tons of events, including food, live music, a flea market.
There will also be live rattlesnake demonstrations.
For more information and a schedule of the weekend’s events, you can visit Apache Rattlesnake Festival’s Facebook page.
