First Alert Forecast (4/14AM)

Kicking off this Wednesday morning and some are seeing linger rain showers. This is mainly confined to our southwest Oklahoma counties but the good news is it’s quickly moving out! Don’t let your guard down just yet because we’re still looking at more showers and storms later today! The second round of rain will likely move in for this afternoon as another weak wave of energy passes by. We’re looking at mainly rain showers however some embedded thunderstorms are possible for western north Texas and southern Oklahoma. The overall set up is there but not as defined to see some hail growth but at a minimum look for nickel sized hail in some of the strongest storms.