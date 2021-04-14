First Alert Forecast (4/14AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Kicking off this Wednesday morning and some are seeing linger rain showers. This is mainly confined to our southwest Oklahoma counties but the good news is it’s quickly moving out! Don’t let your guard down just yet because we’re still looking at more showers and storms later today! The second round of rain will likely move in for this afternoon as another weak wave of energy passes by. We’re looking at mainly rain showers however some embedded thunderstorms are possible for western north Texas and southern Oklahoma. The overall set up is there but not as defined to see some hail growth but at a minimum look for nickel sized hail in some of the strongest storms.
Outside of any showers and storms, skies will be cloudy. Winds out of the northeast at 10 to 15mph with gusts into low 20s. High temperatures are only looking to rise into the 50s and 60s by this afternoon. Rain showers will linger into this evening and diminish from west to east as that weak wave of energy also weakens.
Another system is expected to move in on Thursday through Thursday night which will lead to yet another round of showers and storms. These showers and storms will start by mid to late morning, increasing from west to east by the afternoon. Rain is expected to linger into Friday. Once again, tomorrow will be cloudy with east winds at 5 to 15mph. Highs will still be below average by nearly 10 to 15 degrees, many will see the upper 50s to low 60s.
A cold front arrives during the early morning hours of Friday. Behind the front, look for gusty north winds which will help usher in a much colder airmass! Temperatures by Friday afternoon will stay into the 50s and even the 40s in some northern counties! While there are some differences in timing of the cold front, just know that cooler air is going to follow in behind it.
The cold front will clear the entire area by Friday evening taking with it precipitation chances!! Below average temperatures are still expected and will settle in once again through early next week with highs only into the 50s and 60s. Look for overnight lows into the 30s and 40s each night. While temperatures for now are looking to stay above freezing, we’re keep a close eye on the potential for freezes/ frost.
