Friendly reminders for hiking in the Refuge

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The spring season is here and animal activity is starting to pick up in the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge.
Park Ranger Quinton Smith said when hiking in the refuge, you should stay clear from two main animals.
First and foremost, Smith wants to make sure people keep their distance from bison. Smith said like many other animals, bison are protective of themselves and their calves.
“One of the things we try to tell visitors when they’re here is we kind of use the rule of thumb. I don’t know if it’s an official rule, but I know we use it here on the refuge. If you stick out your thumb and you can’t cover up that animal with your thumb in your eye-sight you’re probably too close to that animal,” Smith said.
Other animals you want to protect yourself from are snakes. Smith said hikers should invest in snake boots or gaiters since there’s a higher chance of coming across them.
“The most prevalent snake we have on the refuge that is venomous is the western diamondback. It’s a rattle snack, it’s got a distinct rattle. They are going to rattle your going to hear them a lot of the times before you see them. It’s going to send a cold chill up your back when you hear them,” Smith said.
Hikers should stay on the lookout for copperheads as well. Smith shares come common tips he gives to any hiker he comes across.
“Make sure you know where you’re going. The refuge of brochures at the brochure boxes when you come in. There are also recourses online with trail maps, so know where you are going, you need sturdy shoes and dress appropriately for the weather. Speaking of weather make sure you know what the weather is going to do thunderstorms come in a hurry here,” Smith said.
