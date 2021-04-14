Lawton City Council discusses hiring company for marketing, advertising for Central Mall property, FISTA

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton City Council is considering marketing and advertising for Central Mall and FISTA to re-brand it and attract new tenants.
The money would come from the Hotel-Motel Tax Economic Development Fund. To start it would be about $80,000.
Councilman Jay Burk said the city knew when they bought the mall, they’d have to remarket and redevelop it to make it more attractive to new tenants.
They’re looking at an Oklahoma City company called Free Style to take on the job.
Councilman Randy Warren motioned to table the discussion until the next council meeting and several others agreed. Burk will plan to have the company make a presentation to the council.
Burk said over 1,000 people have looked at renting or leasing spaces in the mall since they bought it and adds that sometimes you have to spend money to make money.
“These big corporations expect us to do our part and our part has to be that we get out the good word that this is a good place to come shop,” he said. “It’s safe, it’s clean. They’re expected to update their stores on a regular basis and we have to be able to update some of the things as well.”
He said it’s no secret that Central Mall hasn’t always had the best reputation, especially when it was owned by people who weren’t local.
Burk also said FISTA awarded a contract at their meeting last week to have a company begin tearing out the old Sears and Dillard’s locations.
Council also spent a little over an hour in executive session discussing a possible conflict of interest.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.