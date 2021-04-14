Local nonprofit asks public for food Donations for Homeless Youth

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A Lawton councilwoman and her teenage daughter started “The Next Step” organization and its’ Saturday Snack Packs’ initiative, to make sure kids have enough food to eat on the weekends.
Their nonprofit organization has been in existence since 2008, offering Lawton’s homeless youth -- shelter, food and other resources. But last year, the councilwoman’s sixteen-year-old daughter decided it was time the collaboration took the next step in giving.
Markaila McCarkle said her mind has always been on Lawton’s homeless population and in particular, on homeless youth.
She recalls spending afternoons with her mom, Onreka Johnson, making donations to the homeless when she was just four years old. The two said most homeless youth don’t sleep under bridges but rather on friend’s couches and while they may get food from school during the weekdays, they struggle on the weekends.
Johnson said she sees the community struggle with hunger on a daily basis.
“Throughout the week we’re constantly getting calls through my program, The Next Step, for young people and families that need food, and so you know, she sees us putting baskets together for families. So we constantly see the need for food in our community,” Johnson said.
Johnson and Mckarcle launched their Saturday Snack Packs initiative last year to help reduce weekend hunger, they said.
The program kicks off during the spring, lasts throughout the summer and includes stuffing backpacks with prepackaged snacks and other resources.
The mother and daughter are seeking donations for the cause and asking the community to drop off nonperishable snack items at several locations throughout the community.
A list of those drop off locations can be found on the Next Step Lawtons’ Facebook page.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.