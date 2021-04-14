Man faces new charge after escape from Comanche County Detention Center

By Tiffany Bechtel | April 13, 2021 at 10:23 PM CDT - Updated April 13 at 10:23 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The man who escaped from Comanche County Detention Center earlier in the week will be facing a new charge once caught.

Officials say Robert Donovan was seen running from Comanche County Detention Center around 5:15 a.m. Monday morning.

He was being held on a first degree robbery charge.

According to the felony warrant that has been filed, Donovan now faces a charge of escaping from a penal institution, and a bond set at $100,000.

