Man faces new charge after escape from Comanche County Detention Center

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The man who escaped from Comanche County Detention Center earlier in the week will be facing a new charge once caught.
Officials say Robert Donovan was seen running from Comanche County Detention Center around 5:15 a.m. Monday morning.
He was being held on a first degree robbery charge.
According to the felony warrant that has been filed, Donovan now faces a charge of escaping from a penal institution, and a bond set at $100,000.
