UPDATE: Altus man charged in deadly Hit and Run

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - An Altus man has been charged with first-degree murder after allegedly running over a man on a bike.
According to an affidavit, on April 4, officers were called to the 200 block of South Main Street, where they found Robert Adams dead in an alleyway after being hit by a car.
Investigators say tire marks left at the scene and surveillance footage collected from nearby businesses indicate the car appeared to follow Adams down the alleyway.
The car reportedly circled back and entered the alleyway again. Investigators say Adams may have been struck more than once.
In a second affidavit, it’s said that the car caught on surveillance cameras going into the alleyway was traced to a dispensary a few blocks away by transmission fluid that was leaking from damage believed to be caused by running over Adams’ bicycle.
That car was identified as belonging to Zachery Soderlund, who police believe was also responsible for burglarizing the dispensary immediately after the deadly hit-and-run crash.
Soderlund’s car had damage that matched the crime.
In an interview with police, he reportedly was unable to give investigators a motive outside of “being angry that morning and not knowing why.”
Soderlund is facing one charge of first-degree murder and one charge of first-degree burglary.
His bond is set at more than a million dollars.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.