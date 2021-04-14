Women That Vote installs first Suffrage Bench in Shepler Park

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Women That Vote Arts Corporation installed their first Suffrage Bench in Shepler Park at a ceremony last weekend.
Cameron University History Professor Dr. Sarah Janda was there to speak about the Suffrage Movement in Oklahoma.
The Chairman Barbara Curry says it was an emotional moment for her to see a dream become reality.
They’ll install another bench in the park called the Matriach Bench to celebrate women who are leaders.
The final phase of the project will be the installation of the Celebrating Suffrage Sculpture.
