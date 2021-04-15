City of Cache looking to fill 4th Ward vacancy

CACHE, Okla. (TNN) - The City of Cache is looking for someone to fill a vacancy in the fourth ward on the City Council.
The term of office will continue until April of 2023.
Those who are interested in being appointed to fill the vacancy, and meet the Requirements for Office, can submit an application signed in the presence of the City Clerk.
The application must be submitted no later than Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at 5:00pm.
Applicants will be interviewed by the Mayor and City Council during the regularly scheduled City Council meeting on May 17, 2021 at 7:00pm.
The Mayor and Council will then select an applicant to fill the vacancy.
