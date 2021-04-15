Comanche County DA makes decision on filing charges in officer-involved shooting

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - 7News has learned that the Comanche County District Attorney has determined whether or not to file charges in connection to the deadly officer-involved shooting of Zonterious Johnson.
Thursday, the DA mailed letters to Johnson’s family’s attorney as well as Lawton Police and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation in regards to his decision.
Johnson was shot and killed after police did a bar check at a club at 11th and Park in January.
An autopsy report released earlier this month showed he died from two gunshots to the chest.
We are working to learn the contents of those letters and if charges will be filed in the case.
The public information officer for Lawton Police told 7News today that Chief James Smith has not received the letter yet.
We are also working to get the police body camera video of the shooting.
The City Attorney’s Office has told us in the past that we can expect body camera video to be released upon the D.A’s findings but we do not have it yet.
