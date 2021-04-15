Comanche decides not to hold 4th of July fireworks show

COMANCHE, Okla. (TNN) - The City of Comanche has decided to cancel their 4th of July fireworks show this year.
The decision was made at the Comanche City Council meeting Wednesday night.
The more than $8,000 cost to the city for an approximately 20-minute show was reportedly a major factor in the decision.
The City of Walters made also made a fireworks-related announcement. The town has decided to hold their fireworks show on Saturday, July 3 instead of the fourth.
