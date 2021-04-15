911 dispatchers send letter to city officials, claim list of issues

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Across the country, 911 dispatchers are celebrating National Telecommunicators Week but dispatchers in Comanche County say they have nothing to celebrate.
In a letter sent to the City of Lawton, dispatchers said they are overworked and underpaid for doing a job where they can literally have life or death situations in their hands.
Dispatchers said the job has become very stressful with an increasing workload, loss of staff and pay which isn’t matching up to what they do everyday.
Staff said with a short staff, employees are working up to five 12-hour shifts a week. Including up to 16 hour days in some cases.
In the letter employees sent to city officials, they discussed the physical toll it has taken on them saying in part, “Multiple employees are ending up with medical issues, such as urinary tract infections and complications related to diabetes, back pain, and other problems due to the amount of hours we are working.”
According to the letter, six employees have left in the last two months, in addition to two more employees who are leaving over the coming weeks.
Four of those employees joined another dispatch team where starting pay is higher.
They said being shorthanded is affecting more than just dispatchers, it translates to 911 calls going abandoned, and administration calls being missed. As well as officers radio traffic being forgotten about, and their locations being missed.
Dispatchers said this creates an unsafe environment for officers and firefighters who count on them to communicate updates to other emergency personnel.
The City of Lawton declined to interview for this story but sent a statement saying they are aware of the concerns, and take all workplace concerns seriously.
The City said upgrades and transitions to the Emergency Communications Center have been underway for the past year.
Including, new dispatching software, upgraded phone systems, equipment and physical working areas, and increased pay levels.
One dispatcher 7News spoke with said they have not seen any recent pay increases like the city claims.
The city’s statement also said the city respects the hard work and dedication of emergency communications, and that any career or civil service can be stressful and demanding, and has been amplified during the pandemic.
We have an update on a separate dispatch center related story we brought you about Volunteer Fire Departments using the I Am Responding app to respond to calls.
The City of Lawton has told those departments they don’t plan to implement that app.
They instead are offering those departments to join the City of Lawton’s app, which would cost about two to three-thousand dollars a year to implement.
