First Alert Forecast (4/15AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Another system is expected to move in today which will lead to yet another round of numerous rain showers and storms. These showers and storms will start by mid to late morning, increasing from west to east by the afternoon. Instability will be limited today keeping the threat for thunderstorms low however the best chance for any still stay confined to southwestern Oklahoma & western north Texas. With cloudy and rainy conditions temperatures again will stay below average by nearly 10 to 15 degrees. Many will only see the 50s by this afternoon. Winds will be out of the northeast then turning towards the east at 10 to 15mph.
A cold front arrives during the early morning hours of Friday. Behind the front, look for gusty north winds which will help usher in a much colder airmass! As the cold front moves south along with higher instability being present a few storms between 4 to 9AM tomorrow are very likely. Some may be on the strong to severe side with quarter sized hail and 60 mph winds. The greatest threat will be for areas south of I-35 and west of I-35.
As the cold front continues to sink south by Friday morning, look for gusty north winds which will help usher in a much colder airmass! Temperatures will likely fall into the 50s for much of the area. Winds out of the north will be around 10 to 20mph but anticipate gusts to be higher. Precipitation should come to an end for most by late afternoon tomorrow. With the cooler air, expect overnight lows Friday into Saturday to drop into the 30s and 40s.
With well below average temperatures continuing into the weekend, temperatures Saturday night will fall into the mid and upper 30s. Saturday is trending to see a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures remaining into the upper 50s. North winds at 10 to 15mph. On Sunday temperatures will warm into the mid 60s (mind you, still below average), with more sunshine and light north winds.
Early next week looks to stay dry with mostly sunny skies and temperatures back into the upper 60s to low 70s on Monday. However, another cold front will dive south late Monday night into Tuesday morning reinforcing a shot of cold air back into the region. Some models are hinting that temperatures could be cold enough to support the possibility of snow mixing in with rain behind the front for counties across northwest Oklahoma. Tuesday is looking cooler with a mix of sun and clouds.
Another freeze looks possible Wednesday morning as temperatures will drop into the 30s. Model data shows perhaps a relaxation of the colder pattern toward the end of next week but with it being this far out, confidence is low.
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
