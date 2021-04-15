First Alert Forecast (4/15AM)

Another system is expected to move in today which will lead to yet another round of numerous rain showers and storms. These showers and storms will start by mid to late morning, increasing from west to east by the afternoon. Instability will be limited today keeping the threat for thunderstorms low however the best chance for any still stay confined to southwestern Oklahoma & western north Texas. With cloudy and rainy conditions temperatures again will stay below average by nearly 10 to 15 degrees. Many will only see the 50s by this afternoon. Winds will be out of the northeast then turning towards the east at 10 to 15mph.