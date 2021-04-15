Fletcher animal control officer facing animal cruelty charge

FLETCHER, Okla. (TNN) - A former Fletcher animal control officer has been charged with cruelty to animals.
In February, the Fletcher Police Department began investigating allegations of animal cruelty and animal neglect at the City of Fletcher’s Animal Kennel after a witness came forward about the conditions four dogs were living in.
That same week, Fletcher officials announced that an animal control officer had been suspended from his duties.
According to an affidavit filed on April 14, Timothy Peek is accused of neglecting to feed, water, or clean the kennel of the four dogs who were under his care.
Police say the dogs went unattended in weather that ranged from 24 degrees Fahrenheit to -5 degrees Fahrenheit from February 11 to February 15, that’s a total of 106 hours.
Witnesses reported to police that they saw frozen water buckets, excessive amounts of urine and feces as well as empty food bowls and snow across the inside of the kennel.
Peek is facing a charge of cruelty to animals.
His bond has been set at $100,000.
