Friday last day to register to vote in Special Bishop School Bond Election

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (TNN) - Friday, April 16 is the last day to apply for voter registration to be eligible to vote on the May 11 Special Bishop School Bond Election for Comanche County.
Those who need to register or change their registration information can apply by filling out the Oklahoma Voter Registration Application form and mailing it to the State Election Board.
The application must be mailed in time to be postmarked no later than midnight April 16th.
