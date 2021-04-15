Ft. Sill honors Days of Remembrance Observance

FT. SILL, Okla. (TNN) - Fort Sill is honoring the Days of Remembrance Observance.
Guest speaker Ms. Marija Fine was welcomed onto post Thursday.
She spoke about her experience as a Latvian prisoner of War in German concentration camps during World War Two as well as her journey to rediscover her roots afterward.
“I don’t know what that says about the memory of children that are so young and grow up in a war zone area. Because I guess a way of protecting yourself is to blot out whatever those memories are,” Ms. Fine said.
Days of Remembrance is the nation’s annual commemoration of the Holocaust.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.