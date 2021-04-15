Lawton man accused of hitting woman with crutch facing assault and battery charge

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A Lawton man has been charged after being accused of assaulting a woman with his crutch in her home.
According to the affidavit, Raymond Reece was watching TV with the woman.
The woman told police that at some point Reece stood up and hit her on the head before leaving with her phone and taking money from her wallet.
The woman was able to ride her scooter chair to a nearby grocery store where an employee called 911 for her.
Reece was later arrested by Lawton Police on an unrelated warrant and interviewed about the assault.
according to the police report he told investigators he hit the woman with his fist first and then hit her with his crutch.
Reece denied stealing the phone and money.
He’s facing one charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
His bond has been set at $35,000.
