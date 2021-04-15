Lawton man charged with burglary, arson

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A man is facing charges after being accused in two separate incidents that occurred on April 10.
According to an affidavit, that set of incidents started with a break in at a Lawton convenience store.
A big window of the store was broken and police say a man can be seen on video reaching through the broken window.
He can allegedly be seen grabbing four bottles of butane.
Police say Michael Isham was later identified as the man on the video.
Later the same day, another affidavit says the Lawton Fire Department was assigned to investigate a vehicle fire on Southwest 18th Street.
Officials say Michael Isham confessed to setting the car on fire.
Isham is charged with second-degree burglary and third-degree arson. He’s being held in the Comanche County Detention Center.
