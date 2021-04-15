Lawton man charged with reckless driving

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A Lawton man is facing several charges after after he reportedly drove under the influence with children in the car.
According to the affidavit, police were called out on a report of a hit and run crash near 17th and Cache.
Officers found the suspect, Zachary West, and when they tried to pull him over, police say he took off.
West reportedly turned onto Gore and had to stop after getting caught in traffic that was backed up at a light.
Officers say they noticed that West had watery eyes, slurred speech, and that his movements were slow.
They also say they noticed the smell of marijuana coming from the car.
In addition, officers saw multiple children in the car, and say the kids were “visibly distraught” from West’s driving.
West is facing several charges, including child endangerment by driving under the influence, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, leaving the scene of an accident and reckless driving.
He’s being held on a $20,000 bond.
