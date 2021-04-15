Lawton man convicted of robbing bank with fake bomb

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Thursday afternoon Acting U.S. Attorney Robert J. Troester announced that John Brooks was found guilty of robbing a bank with a fake bomb.
According to evidence presented at trial, on March 23, 2020 Brooks pulled up to the drive-through teller lane at the Southwest Oklahoma Federal Credit Union on Gore Boulevard.
He then placed a fake bomb into the teller drawer and showed the teller a timer, which was counting down.
Evidence was presented that Brooks attempted to get away with the robbery by altering the appearance of his vehicle, creating a cover story, and erasing electronic information from his cell phone.
Other evidence presented included surveillance footage of the robbery, a bank robbery list found at Brooks’ residence, and a vehicle image comparison analysis performed by an FBI forensic examiner.
Brooks was also identified by multiple witnesses from a still image taken from the footage.
The jury deliberated for about two hours before finding Brooks guilty of one count of bank robbery and acquitting him on a count of making a bomb threat.
His sentencing will take place in about 90 days, he faces up to 25 years in prison, three years of supervised release, a fine of $250,000, and mandatory restitution.
