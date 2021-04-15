Local dealerships affected by nationwide car shortage

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Car dealers in Southwest Oklahoma are being affected by a nationwide vehicle shortage.
Legend Driven Honda’s David Dunn said there’s a small semi-conductor chip in your car that controls gas mileage and other electronics inside the vehicle.
They’re in short supply right now due to the pandemic causing delayed shipping.
“Think video game,” he said. “Think graphics. A lot of it has to do with higher end electronics, adaptive cruise, kind of the cool displays that we all love to have on our vehicles, the info-tainment systems. That’s really kind of what’s slowing it down. Our cars are driven by computers. I think most people kind of have a grasp on that now.”
The chip isn’t made in the U.S but overseas. It’s the small, but significant part manufacturers like General Motors are waiting on.
Classic Chevrolet’s Ervin Randle said his dealership had a record year for sales in 2020, and they’ll get back to where they once were when manufacturers start mass producing.
“We’ve offshored the work overseas and now with the pandemic has slowed the shipping, with the weather,” he said. “There have been a lot of restrictions and it’s not allowed them to catch up with production.”
Randle said used car prices have skyrocketed.
“It’s taken used car prices through the roof,” he said. “The retail sales on used cars has gone through the roof, the price value has gone through the roof, so it’s changing the dynamics. Usually, a new car costs this much, a used car costs this much.”
On the other hand, Dunn said used car sales have never been better.
“Used car sales are up,” he said. “Demand for used cars are up. It’s an excellent time to have a car that you want to trade in if you can find a new vehicle. Used car values have really never been higher. I’ve actually never seen anything like it.”
Randle said if you have a nice car you’d like to sell, his dealership will purchase it for fair market value because they’re looking for cars to put on their lot.
