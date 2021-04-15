Lt. Governor Turkey Hunt Returns to Duncan for it’s 33rd Year

Duncan, Okla. (TNN) - The Lieutenant Governor’s Turkey Hunt will take place this year from April 14 -16th in Duncan.
Duncan’s Area Economic Development Foundations president, Lyle Roggow, said for over 20 years out of towners have flocked to Duncan for the annual turkey hunt and to see what other wins can be gained in the community.
He said the hunt began in 1987 as a way to bring potential business and development partners to communities around Oklahoma.
While the hunt has taken place in other cities across the state, Roggow said Duncan has played host of the tradition for over two decades now - with the cities economy benefiting along the way.
This year, he said, the opportunities for Duncan to secure business deals within its’ community, are plentiful and promising.
“We have individual companies here that are potentially looking at our community and if they invest it is a lot of money that they could invent into our economy,” Roggow said.
He said those individuals have come all the way from New York to California, Indiana and Texas and that today’s events are sure to entertain with a turkey hunt happening right now, a shooting competition, lunch, dinner and tours of Duncan and all that the city has to offer.
Hunting and shooting winners will be announced at a dinner on Friday evening and while the hunt is often the highlight of the event, Oklahoma’s’ Lieutenant Governor, Matt Pinnell, said there’s more at stake than a trophy for the winner.
““Yes, we’re going hunting, but we’re telling the story about why Oklahoma is the best place to live, work and play,” Pinnell said. “The Lieutenant Governor turkey hunt provides us the chance to really showcase Oklahoma to the world.”
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.