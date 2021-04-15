Medical Examiner’s report filed in deadly Lawton stabbing

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Medical Examiner’s report has been filed in a deadly stabbing that happened in Lawton.
In May 2020, police were called to the Red Oak Car Wash near Sheridan and Cache Road, where they found the body of Shaun Loud.
Investigators believe Loud and David Villanueva got into an argument before Loud was stabbed multiple times after which he stumbled to the nearby car wash.
A few days after the stabbing, Villanueva was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals and the Duncan Police Department on a first-degree murder charge.
The Medical Examiner’s report was filed Thursday and reveals that the fatal wound inflicted on Shaun Loud was a stab to the left side of his chest that perforated his heart and punctured his lung causing massive bleeding.
