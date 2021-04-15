7News First Alert Weather: Another inch of rain possible for parts of Texoma through Friday

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will continue through the evening with rain gradually tapering off overnight. Winds will be out of the northeast at 5-15 mph and lows will fall into the mid 40s.
For Thursday, another round of numerous showers and general thunderstorms are expected. If a storm becomes strong it could be capable of producing hail up to the size of quarters. Winds will be out of the east at 10-15 mph. It will be another unseasonably cool afternoon with highs topping out in the mid 50s.
A shortwave trough will impact Texoma on Friday ahead of an approaching cold front bringing additional showers and thunderstorms to the area. A gradual increase in atmospheric energy could support isolated strong-to-severe storms. Some areas could receive another 1′' of rainfall before this event is over. Gradual clearing is expect late Friday night once the cold front moves south of the area.
On Saturday, skies will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy and with the cool air mass being reinforced highs will only top out near 60 degrees.
On Sunday, skies will be mostly sunny with temperatures warming back into the low-to-mid 60s.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.