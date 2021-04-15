7News First Alert Weather: Cold front brings final round of showers & storms tomorrow morning

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Scattered showers and isolated storms will continue into the evening. While light rain could linger overnight, there will be a brief break in heavy showers and thunderstorms with temperatures falling into the mid 40s. Winds will be out of the east-northeast at 5-15 mph.
For Friday, grab the rain gear for the morning commute as a cluster of showers and storms will develop ahead of the cold front bringing heavy downpours, gusty winds and the potential for hail. The timing on the final round of rain for this event appears to begin around 5 a.m. and last through the rest of the morning. Gradual clearing is expected during the late afternoon and evening. Highs will top out in the upper 50s with slightly cooler temperatures in our northern counties. Winds will be out of the east shifting to the north at 10-15 mph.
On Saturday, the cool air mass will be reinforced behind the front with highs topping out in the upper 50s. On Sunday, skies will become mostly sunny and with slightly warmer afternoon highs topping out near 65 degrees.
Another cold front will arrive early Tuesday morning keeping temperatures unseasonably cool for the middle of next week.
