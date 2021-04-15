7News First Alert Weather: Cold front brings final round of showers & storms tomorrow morning

For Friday, grab the rain gear for the morning commute as a cluster of showers and storms will develop ahead of the cold front bringing heavy downpours, gusty winds and the potential for hail. The timing on the final round of rain for this event appears to begin around 5 a.m. and last through the rest of the morning. Gradual clearing is expected during the late afternoon and evening. Highs will top out in the upper 50s with slightly cooler temperatures in our northern counties. Winds will be out of the east shifting to the north at 10-15 mph.