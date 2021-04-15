77th Army Band receives special training

FT SILL, Okla. (TNN) - The 77th Army Band received some special training on Thursday.
The training came from the Resiliency Center, who came in and helped the soldiers work on athletic psychology concepts.
These concepts are intended to help the band with their musical performance, particularly as it relates to how they play music while marching.
“The psychological aspect of performing is equally as important as the physical aspect. So just putting soldiers in the right mind to go out and execute at a very high level every time they step on the field is very important,” said Richard Townes of the 77th Army Band.
The 77th Army Band will also be holding a joint concert with Cameron University April 24.
