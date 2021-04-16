Body camera video of officer-involved shooting expected to be released Monday

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton’s Deputy City Attorney has said that the body camera video of the officer-involved shooting of Zonterious Johnson will be released Monday.
The Deputy City Attorney has also said that a statement from Lawton Police Chief James Smith is expected to be released that day as well.
Thursday 7News learned that the Comanche County District Attorney Fred Smith had made a decision on whether or not to file charges in connection to the deadly officer-involved shooting.
Letters detailing that decision were mailed to Johnson’s family’s attorney as well as Lawton Police and the OSBI.
The content of those letters and the DA’s decision have not yet been made public.
