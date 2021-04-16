Comanche Red River Hotel Casino hosts walk-in COVID19 vaccine clinic

DEVOL, Okla. (TNN) - The Comanche Red River Hotel Casino in Devol will be hosting a walk-in clinic for Pfizer and Moderna vaccines Friday evening.
The clinic will begin at 4 p.m. and run until 6 p.m.
It will be open to Texas and Oklahoma residents who are 16 years or older, though minors must have a parent or guardian present.
The clinic will take place in the casino’s Warrior Room.
Those who are interested in attending the clinic and have questions can call the Cotton County Health Department at 580-875-6121.
For more information, you can also visit the walk-in clinic’s Facebook event page.
