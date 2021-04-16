Crafted Lawton event offers shoppers opportunity to support local artisans

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Stop & Shop Local and Events by Our Team organizations will be hosting Crafted Lawton Saturday morning.
The event is a chance to buy buy all sorts of handmade items and support local artisans.
Crafted Lawton will take place at the Cache Road Square Shopping Center from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Organizers say in addition to handmade items for sale, organizers say you can also enjoy delicious treats and raffles.
For more information, you can visit Crafted Lawton’s Facebook event page.
