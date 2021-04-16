Duncan Public Library hosting Cowboy Poetry with Ron Secoy and Don Williams

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - The Duncan Public Library will be hosting Cowboy Poetry with Ron Secoy and Don Williams Saturday.
The event begin at 1 p.m. and will be held in the center of the library so it can be enjoyed downstairs and from the second story.
That leaves plenty of room for social distancing and organizers say masks are encouraged.
In addition to the poetry reading, they’ll also hold a giveaway for two of Ron Secoy’s books, “Cowboy Psalms” and “Cowboy at Heart.”
For more information, you can visit Cowboy Poetry’s Facebook event page.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.