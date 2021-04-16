First Alert Forecast (4/16AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
A cold front that’s moving into our area continues to spark some heavy rainfall & embedded thunderstorms. Rain showers will continue into late this afternoon but all precipitation will come to an end by this evening. As the cold front moves south along with higher instability being present a few storms could be on the strong to severe side with quarter sized hail and 60 mph winds.
As the cold front continues to sink south by Friday morning, look for gusty north winds which will help usher in a much colder airmass! Temperatures will likely fall into the 50s for much of the area. Winds out of the northeast at 5 to 15mph during most of the day but will increase to 10 to 20mph out of the north with gusts higher. With the cooler air, expect overnight lows Friday into Saturday to drop into the 30s and 40s.
Saturday is trending to see a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures remaining into the upper 50s. North winds at 10 to 15mph. With well below average temperatures continuing into the weekend, temperatures Saturday night will fall into the mid and upper 30s. On Sunday temperatures will warm into the mid 60s (mind you, still below average), with more sunshine and light northwest winds.
Early next week looks to stay dry with mostly sunny skies and temperatures back into the upper 60s to low 70s on Monday. However, another cold front will dive south late Monday night into Tuesday morning reinforcing a shot of cold air back into the region. Some models are hinting that temperatures could be cold enough to support the possibility of snow mixing in with rain behind the front for counties across northwest Oklahoma. Tuesday is looking cooler with a mix of sun and clouds.
Another freeze looks possible Wednesday morning as temperatures will drop into the 30s. Model data shows perhaps a relaxation of the colder pattern toward the end of next week but with it being this far out, confidence is low.
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
