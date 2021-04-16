First Alert Forecast (4/16AM)

As the cold front continues to sink south by Friday morning, look for gusty north winds which will help usher in a much colder airmass! Temperatures will likely fall into the 50s for much of the area. Winds out of the northeast at 5 to 15mph during most of the day but will increase to 10 to 20mph out of the north with gusts higher. With the cooler air, expect overnight lows Friday into Saturday to drop into the 30s and 40s.