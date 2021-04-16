Freedom Elementary celebrates Month of the Military Child

FORT SILL, Okla. (TNN) - While people are encouraged to wear purple on April 16th to celebrate “Purple Up” day, the entire month of April is designated as the month of the Military Child.
Mikel Shanklin has been the principal of Freedom Elementary School on Fort Sill for 28 years and said her experience has led her to understand the unique challenges and emotions that come with being a military child.
Students can be extremely proud of their parents and grieve their absence at the same time. Missing parents when duty calls for them to be away from home is extremely common and military children deserve as much praise and celebration as their parents do, Shanklin said.
“The moving ... the emotional turmoil they go through when they move to a new school or when they leave us, a lot of them don’t want to leave Freedom because they’ve been here for several years and then all of the sudden its time to pack up and leave,” she said. “We do everything we can to make sure our students here at Freedom are happy all day long and that they go home happy because this is suppose to be a happy place for them.”
Eleven-year-old Savanna Ernst said the comradery she feels by being surrounded by other military children at school is one of the best parts of being a military child.
“I like being in school with the other kids here because it makes me adaptable and I get to meet new people,” she said.
Life hasn’t always been smooth sailing for her and her two younger siblings though. Her father is in the Army and is called to be away from his family and home often, she said. In her young life she’s moved six times.
Talking through her feelings with a supportive network helps her cope, she said.
“I usually talk to my parents about it or sometimes I just accept the fact, talk it over in my brain and get done with it. You know, keeping that stuff inside your heart for too long is what makes you feel so down inside, Ernst said.
Shanklin, said the school has three counselors on site to help students deal with the mixed emotions that often come with having parents in the military.
She said the school will celebrate Purple Up day today with a pep rally beginning at 10 a.m. The celebration will include students sharing songs, poems and speeches. To continue taking precautions due to COVID 19, the rally won’t be open to the public. Other celebrations throughout the month include a parade the school will host for military children and their parents on April 30th.
Shanklin asks that the community wear purple today to show support for military children everywhere.
