New middle school at center of Bishop Public School bond

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (TNN) - Bishop Public School is hoping to pass a $7.895 million school bond that would allow them to begin teaching middle schoolers.
Bishop Public School currently only educates kids in pre-K through sixth grade. But they want to change that by building a middle school and educating kids through their 8th-grade year
Bishop Public School Superintendent Howard Hampton said the idea to build a middle school has been brewing for a long time.
“Our patrons have always asked us to build a middle school. In 2017 we ended up purchasing 40 acres directly across from the school and we bought an additional 90 acres,” Hampton said.
If passed, that piece of land is where the middle school will be built.
“It will encompass about 20,000 square feet and accommodate about 200 students,” Hampton said.
The bond would be paid for by a property tax increase for residents in the district, which encompasses an area south of Lawton. The county assessor’s office says that the district has 1,546 taxable properties, that in 2020 paid a total of $616,964 in property taxes.
“Currently Bishop has 0 millage for building bonds, we’re the lowest in the county right now. For every $100 they pay, it would be about a 36-percent, about a $36 increase,” Hampton said.
Hampton said if passed, the bond will allow Bishop to go back to how things were decades ago.
“In the past, we’ve gone up to 8th grade, we kind of outgrew our building. Definitely a need, we won’t have to depend on anyone else to educate our students, we can do it here at Bishop,” Hampton said.
The bond election is May 11. If passed, the building won’t be ready for the next school year but would be ready for the school year after that, starting in the fall of 2022.
