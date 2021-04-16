7News First Alert Weather: Strong cold front could bring a slight chance for snow/wintry mix to parts of southwest Oklahoma Tuesday

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
For tonight, clouds will gradually decrease behind the cold front as dry air aloft moves across Texoma. Winds will be breezy out of the north at 10-20 mph with higher wind gusts. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 30s.
On Saturday, there will be a few peaks of sunshine with afternoon highs topping out near 60 degrees. Winds will be out of the north at 10-15 mph. On Sunday, expect more sunshine with warmer temperatures topping out in the mid 60s.
It will be a pleasant start to the upcoming workweek with lots of sunshine and temperatures rebounding into the low 70s. A strong cold front will move across Texoma late Monday night and Tuesday morning bringing a northern air mass across the Southern Plains. High temperatures in the low-to-mid 50s will be reached early Tuesday morning with temperatures falling during the day. Parts of southwest Oklahoma could see temperatures fall into the low 30s during the late morning and early afternoon and with enough moisture available there will be a slight chance for a wintry mix and snow for areas north of a Hollis-Altus-Lawton line. Northwest Texas is expected to remain warm enough for the chance for general rain. If snow were to occur there would be little to no accumulations.
The First Alert Weather team will continue to monitor each consecutive model run and look at the dynamics within the atmosphere for Tuesday to fine tune the forecast as needed.
