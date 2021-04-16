7News First Alert Weather: Strong cold front could bring a slight chance for snow/wintry mix to parts of southwest Oklahoma Tuesday

It will be a pleasant start to the upcoming workweek with lots of sunshine and temperatures rebounding into the low 70s. A strong cold front will move across Texoma late Monday night and Tuesday morning bringing a northern air mass across the Southern Plains. High temperatures in the low-to-mid 50s will be reached early Tuesday morning with temperatures falling during the day. Parts of southwest Oklahoma could see temperatures fall into the low 30s during the late morning and early afternoon and with enough moisture available there will be a slight chance for a wintry mix and snow for areas north of a Hollis-Altus-Lawton line. Northwest Texas is expected to remain warm enough for the chance for general rain. If snow were to occur there would be little to no accumulations.