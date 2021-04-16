Sewer project to get rid of sewage smells

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - People living on the west side of Lawton have been dealing with the smell of sewage, and now, the City is working to fix the problem.
Whisenhunt said those unpleasant smells are coming from the industrial park.
“The existing trunk main that was out there had drop manholes that caused turbidity, and caused water to rough up and aerate and put an off-gas sewer smell,” Whisenhunt said.
The project will upgrade an existing 18-inch and 24-inch sewer main with a new 36-inch sewer main.
“The new design on this right here has an even flow from one end to the other. So it doesn’t create a turbidity, and the water created the turbulence, not turbidity, turbulence in the water which causes it to aerate, and help reduce any of the sewer odors,” Whisenhunt said.
Whisenhunt said most of the preparation is taken care of the next step is getting pipes in the ground.
“We will be basically laying new sewer pipe from those manholes, connecting the segments that went under the road. The large line crew, the large line construction crew they’re finishing up a project that went from 38th and Lee up to Gore Blvd. across Cameron property there,” Whisenhunt said.
That work is expected to be completed in about six weeks.
Then, the crew will be fully dedicated to the 67th and Goodyear project.
He said people in the area won’t have to worry about changing their daily routine.
“What we’re doing is paralleling the existing sewer mains, so they will have sewer service during the whole time, and then we’ll cut them over to the new main after we get it laid,” Whisenhunt said.
