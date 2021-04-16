SWOK district judge rules in tribal reservation case

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Today, District Judge Emmitt Tayloe ruled the Kiowa-Comanche-Apache reservation was disestablished.
The KCA has been making efforts to prove its status as a reservation following the Supreme Court’s McGirt ruling which ruled that crimes on Tribal land committed by Native Americans have to be prosecuted by Tribal or Federal courts.
In response, Joshua Codynah filed an appeal to overturn his sentence of life in prison for murder... along with Micah Martinez, who is currently on death row for murder.
However, the judge said Codynah & Martinez’s murders were not committed on tribal land, so the state had the jurisdiction to prosecute.
From here, it will go to the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals pending their decision.
