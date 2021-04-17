Former KCA Executive Director sentenced after pleading guilty to embezzlement

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TNN) - Acting U.S. Attorney Robert J. Troester announced that Cayle Klinekole, former Executive Director of the Kiowa, Comanche, and Apache Intertribal Land Use Committee, was sentenced to five years of probation Thursday.
Klinekole, who is from Elgin, was the KCA’s Executive director from 2016 to 2017, but pleaded guilty to embezzlement and theft from an Indian Tribal Organization in October 2020.
In addition to five years of probation, U.S. District Judge Charles Goodwin sentenced Klinekole to home confinement for the first year of probation and 50 hours of community service.
Judge Goodwin also ordered Klinekole to pay $194,573.18 in restitution to the Kiowa, Comanche, and Apache Intertribal Land Use Committee.
