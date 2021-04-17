Frost possible tomorrow, strong cold front Tuesday morning

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Temperatures overnight will drop into the 30s, with some of our northern counties seeing near to below freezing temperatures. Light winds and clear skies will allow for possible frost formation in sheltered areas. Be sure to cover sensitive vegetation and bring pets inside. After the sun rises highs will quickly climb into the 60s with slight winds throughout the day. Warming will continue into Monday before a strong cold front moves into the area late Monday night.
An upper-level trough will push a cold northern airmass in Tuesday morning and provide lift, which could lead to some wintery mix or snowflakes in our far northern counties. Strong northerly winds behind the cold front will persist through the day Tuesday. Lows Tuesday night into Wednesday will likely approach freezing and with slight winds, there is a chance for frost Wednesday morning as well.
By the end of the week, the cold pattern will shift with southerly winds returning and 70-degree temperatures. Another shortwave disturbance will arrive Thursday, and with warmer temperatures and more moisture, there will be higher convective potential. Thunderstorms are possible Thursday evening and will be more widespread Friday.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.