One man killed in Lawton shooting Saturday

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - One man is dead after a shooting at a Lawton apartment complex Saturday afternoon.
Police responded to a shots fired call at an apartment complex near Southwest 27th and Lee Boulevard around 12:50 p.m. Saturday.
One man was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound in the parking lot of the complex. Another person was taken to a hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
Police say the shooting suspect is still at large and detectives are working to identify and locate them. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at (580) 355 - INFO.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.