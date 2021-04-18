Duncan man celebrates 100th birthday in quarantine

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - A Duncan man’s family and friends celebrated his 100th birthday Saturday with a drive-by parade since he’s in quarantine.
Up until two weeks ago, Cleo Sims was perfectly healthy.
A fall sent him to a nursing and rehabilitation center in Duncan, but his family and friends still wanted to make it a special day.
His niece DeeAnn Gourney said she’s always had a soft spot for her uncle, so she planned to have everyone meet at the home and drive-by, honking horns and waving signs in his honor.
“We’ll get him a birthday cake and we’ll get him some treats he can eat in here,” Gourney said, “and I’ve got him a hat and couple of things that says ‘I’ve made it to 100, so that he can show off to the nurses.”
He’s a U.S. Army veteran who fought in the Battle of the Bulge.
“Uncle Cleo is one of a kind,” Gourney said. “He means so much to all of us and he is so witty and so funny when he does have something to say. You better watch it because he might pinch you every once in a while just to see if you’re paying attention, but he is a wonderful man. They have a wonderful family that we love so much and we are just so proud of him and I thought for his 100th birthday, I could not let this go by.”
He and his wife Jean met in 1945. Duncan is their home, where they raised two children together.
This July, they’re celebrating their 75th wedding anniversary.
“To live 100 years is, to me, a miracle in this day and age,” Jean said. “He’s made it and he still has his own mind and he’s a man of few words. When you call him on the telephone, he says ‘Yup, nope, yup. I’m getting tired, I’m hanging up.’”
Even if it was from the other side of the window, Cleo’s family feels blessed to see him on his birthday.
“We love him with all of our heart and we are so thankful to God that he’s here with us today,” Gourney said.
Cleo is the first of the Duncan High School Class of 1937 to live to 100.
The family said Cleo will be released from quarantine sometime this week. They’re hoping by Monday or Tuesday.
When he goes home, they plan to have a real birthday party with cake and presents for him.
