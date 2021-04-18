Heating up Monday before a strong front brings freezing temperatures midweek

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Northerly winds will persist into the early evening before shifting from the south overnight. Tomorrow temperatures will warm up into the 70s to kick off the workweek. A cold front will push through Monday night brought by a surface low, with colder temperatures reinforced by a deep dip in the jet stream Tuesday morning. This could provide enough lift for some rain showers and a chance for wintery mix/snow in the northern parts of our area. Strong winds from the north will linger behind the cold front with gusts up to 40 mph. Overnight Wednesday winds will die down and temperatures could drop below freezing in some areas, prompting a freeze watch in effect for Wednesday morning. Low lying areas could see frost, and vulnerable plants should be protected.
Wednesday will be dry and cloudy with winds shifting from the south midweek. Moisture will be moving into the area Thursday and Friday, along with warm temperatures. A trough will move into the region Thursday providing convective potential. Scattered thunderstorms are possible Thursday night. Friday the trough deepens and a surface low moves in with a warm front bringing widespread thunderstorms until Saturday morning.
Above-average temperatures will return during the weekend as a large ridge moves from the West Coast to the Central Plains. Next week we could see temperatures once again in the 80s.
