Heating up Monday before a strong front brings freezing temperatures midweek

Northerly winds will persist into the early evening before shifting from the south overnight. Tomorrow temperatures will warm up into the 70s to kick off the workweek. A cold front will push through Monday night brought by a surface low, with colder temperatures reinforced by a deep dip in the jet stream Tuesday morning. This could provide enough lift for some rain showers and a chance for wintery mix/snow in the northern parts of our area. Strong winds from the north will linger behind the cold front with gusts up to 40 mph. Overnight Wednesday winds will die down and temperatures could drop below freezing in some areas, prompting a freeze watch in effect for Wednesday morning. Low lying areas could see frost, and vulnerable plants should be protected.