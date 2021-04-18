LPD issues “Be On The Lookout” for homicide suspect

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - According to a BOLO, or “Be On The Lookout” call put out over police radios, the Lawton Police Department is looking for a man in connection to a homicide at a Lawton apartment complex on Saturday.
“County, be on the lookout for a Franky Cooper, he is wanted for questioning and is a suspect in connection to the homicide in Lawton yesterday. He goes by Franky but his government name is Frank Cooper the 3rd. May be in a Blue 2011 Chevy Malibu. The right headlight is taped together. If contact is made reach out to the Lawton Police Department,” said a dispatcher.
Despite the call to all law enforcement in the area identifying Cooper as a suspect, when 7NEWS called the Lawton Police Department we were told he is not a suspect. As soon as we get more information and clarity you can count on us to bring it to you.
