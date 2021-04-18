Meers family recovering after losing everything in fire

MEERS, Okla. (TNN) - A Meers family is recovering after a fire destroyed their home in Wichita Mountains earlier this month.
Cherish Rowell said it was a normal Tuesday night in April, picking her daughters up from martial arts, when she got the call from her father who lives nearby that their home was on fire.
“I told them, I said ‘Look ladies, if the house is on fire, then our season in this house is over. Life has seasons and we all go through them. We just have to understand when they’re over it’s time to move on,’” she said.
She spent the rest of the long drive home trying to calm her two girls down, but nothing could have prepared them for what they were about to see - flames engulfing the home.
“It was an unbelievable sight,” she said. “It was shock. I couldn’t believe it. You don’t leave home to come back and find it completely destroyed. Almost disbelief. It’s a hard concept to believe even though you’re standing right in front of it.”
Two parakeets died in the fire and the family dog suffered some smoke inhalation but survived after a visit to the vet.
Rowell said she’d finally paid off the mortgage on the home, making the loss all the more devastating.
“Everything that I had worked for for the past seven years since I got divorced to make sure that they had a home, a bed, a kitchen, the same kitchen to have their meals in every night, was gone,” she said. “Now our whole life is changed.”
But more than that, there are photos and other small things that hold memories that she says she can’t get back.
“Some of those things are irreplaceable,” she said. “I have none of their baby stuff, their blankets that I made, their outfits that I made them from home, their teeth and just little things like that. I don’t have any of the stuff that I would share with my grandchildren.”
Now, they’re living with Rowell’s father until they can save enough money to put a down payment on a new home. She’s bound and determined to show her daughters they can make it through the tough times.
The community’s rallied around them, both spiritually and with donations.
“I’ve had a lot of people calling and messaging me just telling us they’re praying for us,” she said, “and I really feel that the Lord’s going to help us through this and I just want to thank them for everything they’ve done and their prayers.”
They’ve had so many clothing donations for the girls that they’re looking for new dressers now.
From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on May, Harley-Davidson in Lawton is hosting a fundraising event to benefit the family. It’s a car and motorcycle show, silent auction and barbecue meal.
If you can’t make it out, they also have a GoFundMe.
