Cameron University presents “CU Become a Reading Specialist” virtual workshop

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Cameron University’s Department of Education will present a virtual workshop called “CU Become a Reading Specialist.”
The workshop is meant for certified teachers who are interested in earning additional certification to become a reading specialist.
It will cover will cover the admission standards and curriculum for earning a Masters of Education in Reading.
This will be a free virtual workshop and is scheduled for Tuesday, April 20, at 6 p.m.
You can register to receive a link for the Zoom session on Cameron’s website.
