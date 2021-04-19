Cameron University presents “CU Become a Reading Specialist” virtual workshop

By Tiffany Bechtel | April 19, 2021 at 5:01 PM CDT - Updated April 19 at 5:01 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Cameron University’s Department of Education will present a virtual workshop called “CU Become a Reading Specialist.”

The workshop is meant for certified teachers who are interested in earning additional certification to become a reading specialist.

It will cover will cover the admission standards and curriculum for earning a Masters of Education in Reading.

This will be a free virtual workshop and is scheduled for Tuesday, April 20, at 6 p.m.

You can register to receive a link for the Zoom session on Cameron’s website.

