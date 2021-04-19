Cotton County Sheriffs looking for man in connection to burglary

COTTON COUNTY, Okla. (TNN) - The Cotton County Sheriffs Office is looking for a man in connection to a burglary.
The burglary happened after midnight on April 17 in the western part of Cotton County.
Officials say it appears two men broke into a home and stole various items.
One of the men has been taken into custody and some of the property that was stolen has been recovered.
If you have information, please call Cotton County Sheriffs Office at 580-875-3383.
