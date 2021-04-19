CU Concert Choir joined by MacArthur High School’s Women’s Choir for special concert

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Cameron University Concert Choir will be joined by MacArthur High School’s Women’s Choir for a special concert Tuesday evening.
It will begin at 7:30 p.m., tickets will be $10 for adults and $8 for senior citizens, military members, and K-12 students. Admission is free to CU students, faculty and staff with CU ID.
Social distancing will be put in place and masks are required. You can call 580-581-2478 to reserve a seat.
The concert will include performances of “Two German Folk Songs” by Brahms, “Go Where I Send Thee” arranged by Andre Thomas, and “Misty” and Gershwin’s “You Do Something to Me.”
If you would like more information, you can visit Cameron’s website.
